The true heartbreak of the season that has been lost

The coronavirus has taken a lot of our everyday life away from us.

For me it’s easy to point out the loss of seeing and covering live sports everyday is a tough reality to endure. Add on what has been a beautiful three-week stretch of weather and tell me that’s not an ironic twist to the situation.

For those student-athletes that I cover on the field, course, track or court in the spring, much more was taken away.

The spring meant a release from the indoor winter season to take in the warmer weather as the flowers begin to bloom and greenery takes over the trees bordering Carolina blue skies that frame the stadiums and fields where those sports take place to paint a picture that would be perfect for my sports-loving eyes right now.

Prom and graduation builds excitement for upperclassmen, and much like their sports for the time being, those hopes have been dashed and put on hold. I can understand the displeasure of the situation because those moments bring memories that you carry with you your entire life.

For some seniors, the suspension of the spring sports season took away hope and an opportunity that came after countless hours of work to rightfully earn a spot in the starting lineups or even just a few more minutes on the field than last season. I feel most for those seniors.

Yes, there are the seniors that are two-, three- and even some four-year starters that have seen their names in print in recaps from games and matches that need to be recognized for having their season put on pause. But everyone loves a good underdog story, and my heart aches for the seniors that had patiently waited for this year to emerge as role players or first-time starters because I can speak to their journey.

From being overlooked, cut from teams and sometimes just not quite athletic enough to see significant playing time, the story is nothing new to me. Anyone with an ounce of passion for their sport can understand that’s hard to take. This year seems like a cruel joke to have the prize waved in front of your face for three years, and when it was your turn to capture it, the prize vanishes into thin air.

Hearing from coaches this week say that certain seniors “worked hard to earn a starting spot,” or “were going to see more time this year as a senior,” cuts me deep.

I applaud their determination and perseverance for staying the course to get in that position to have a chance their senior year instead of turning away and quitting because it would’ve been the easier option.

Their hard work did not go in vain, trust me.

The virus took away their chance to snag a fly ball in the outfield, assist or even score a goal, drive in a run from second, claim a few wins on the tennis court or set a new personal best on the track, but what it couldn’t do is remove their resolve. To those seniors, don’t let this hiatus take away from what you have done or your will to be better in both sports and life.

Today might feel like the world is ending. It’s not. The toughness and determination you show now will make you a better person when we get out of this. Until then, keep the faith like I am that maybe we can see the season resume, even if it’s just for one week, to give every senior their rightful send-off.

Jonathan Bym