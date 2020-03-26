Toppin to turn pro

DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton star forward Obi Toppin said he will enter the NBA draft and is expected to be lottery pick in June.

Toppin, 22, averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds this season as a redshirt sophomore. He led Dayton to a 29-2 season, an Atlantic 10 Conference championship, a No. 3 ranking in the Associated Press poll and 20 straight victories to end the season. He has won numerous national player of the year awards, most recently from The Associated Press and U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Toppin set a school record with 107 dunks this season.

***

Okongwu going pro

LOS ANGELES — Southern California forward Onyeka Okongwu has declared for the NBA draft after one season. He averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Trojans.

Okongwu broke the school record for blocks by a freshman and was named to the Pac-12’s all-conference first team and all-freshman team.

***

Diarra turns to NBA

MANHATTAN, KANSAS — Kansas State guard Cariter Diarra is leaving the program with the intention of turning professional, though he is leaving open the option of transferring to another school for his senior season.

Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said his leading primary ballhandler and second-leading scorer will graduate this spring. That would allow Diarra to play elsewhere next season without having to redshirt.

***

Tape coming to Duke

NEW YORK CITY — Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape has committed to Duke, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Tape chose the Blue Devils over a final four that also included Syracuse, USC and Ohio State. He will be eligible immediately in Durham next season.

A 6-foot-10 Charlotte native, Tape sat out this past season while finishing up his coursework at Columbia. He tore a ligament in his toe over the summer and then aggravated the injury before the season began, which would have forced him to miss at least a few games. Instead of playing just a portion of his final season of college basketball, Tape decided to leave the team and preserve his final season of eligibility.

Tape averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in the 2018-19 season.