NCHSAA’s Que Tucker: ‘Difficult to imagine’ high school sports resuming

CHAPEL HILL — With North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s decision on Monday to keep students out of the K-12 public schools in North Carolina at least through May 15, the chances of high school athletics resuming this season took a big hit.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association responded on Monday by postponing spring sports through at least May 18.

“While it is important to note that at times, interscholastic athletics can and do go on during school closures, it is difficult to imagine them being resumed if, to prevent further spread of the virus, Governor Cooper were to close schools for the remainder of this academic year,” Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement.

During recent years, high school athletics have resumed following crisis situations before classes resumed. Most recently following hurricanes Matthew and Florence that devastated North Carolina in 2016 and 2018, respectively, fall sports returned to practice and games while school systems were still planning on a return to the classroom.

High school athletics have been on hold across North Carolina since midnight on March 14. The decision from the NCHSAA not only put sports contests on hold, but also training, workout and skill development for all NCHSAA member schools.

The state basketball championships were set to be played on March 14, but were postponed before the announcement on March 12 that spring sports would also be postponed until April 6.

That April 6 date, Tucker said later on a media conference call, was “in Jell-O” and was not a firm date by any means. Now the NCHSAA looks further ahead to see what decision could be made for the springs sports season.

“We are continuing to assess the COVID-19 situation that has closed schools and forced suspension of interscholastic athletics,” Tucker said. “The NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff will weigh all decisions based on the directions given by governmental leaders and organizations charged with public health and safety during this unprecedented time.”

Schools closed through May 15