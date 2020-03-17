Karate champions

Contributed photo Morrison’s Martial Arts Academy attended the Florence Pro-Am 24th Karate Explosion on Feb. 22 at The Strive Hard Educational Recreational and Enrichment Center in Florence, S.C. The winners, picured from left to right: Caelen Bendrot, Queionni Morrison and Dev Patel. Contributed photo Morrison’s Martial Arts Academy attended the Florence Pro-Am 24th Karate Explosion on Feb. 22 at The Strive Hard Educational Recreational and Enrichment Center in Florence, S.C. The winners, picured from left to right: Caelen Bendrot, Queionni Morrison and Dev Patel.

