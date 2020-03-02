Braves win Super Region II wrestling title

PEMBROKE — Nick Daggett (125 pounds), Logan Seliga (133) and Scotland High graduate Nick Kee (197) all posted unblemished runs through their respective tournaments, while three of their teammates registered runner-up finishes, to lead a dominating performance for the UNC-Pembroke wrestling team that helped the Braves capture the NCAA Super Region II title on Saturday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Tyler Makosy (149), Kaleb Warner (165) and Brandon Sloop (184) all fell on the wrong end of close matches in their respective bracket’s championship bout, but their performances will still give the Black & Gold six representatives at next month’s NCAA Division II Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D. It is the fourth-straight year that UNCP has sent multiple qualifiers to the sport’s biggest stage, and the second-most qualifiers under head coach Othello “O.T.” Johnson.

UNCP’s 10 entries in Saturday’s event combined to register 18 bonus-point victories – a dominating performance that helped the Black & Gold amass 142 team points across the three sessions. Belmont Abbey claimed the runner-up spot with 95 points, while Limestone was third with 93-1/2 points.

The Braves sent nine of its 10 entries to the podium following the event, included in which were fourth-place tallies by Jonathan Miller (141), Sammy Peticos (157) and Ryan Monk (285). The top-3 finishers from each weight class punched their ticket to the NCAA Championships.

Kee, a redshirt senior who won three state championships during his time at Scotland, started his undefeated run by pinning Keenan Graham of Newberry. He then defeated Hunter Tobiasson of Queens by major decision, 12-3. Kee then defeated Elijah Seay of King by decision, 10-4. Kee wrapped up his day with a 14-2 victory by major decision over No. 3 Matt Rudy of Limestone.

The 2020 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships will be held in the Denny Sanford Premier Center, March 13-14, in Sioux Falls. Championship pairings will be announced next week.

