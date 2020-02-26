Lady Scots return to the pitch

Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland High junior Emma Herr, pictured in a game last season, will take on a big role in the Lady Scots’ offense this year. Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland High junior Emma Herr, pictured in a game last season, will take on a big role in the Lady Scots’ offense this year.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High girls soccer team will look to craft its identity this year after graduating several talented seniors from last year’s team, including captains Sarah Eury and Beatrice Eddy.

The Lady Scots are set to begin their second season under head coach Blake Dickerson. The team finished with a 2-15 record last year.

“We’re very young,” Dickerson said. “I have six freshmen and two sophomores. That makes up half my team. I think we have a lot to learn, but they mesh together pretty well this year. We have a lot more midfielders than we’ve had in the past, so that’s definitely going to help us out.

“My biggest issue is we don’t have a deep bench,” he added. “Other than that, they want to work and they want to succeed this season. So I think we’re going to see some good things out of this young team.”

Eury’s defensive prowess landed her on the all-conference list as a senior. Senior Angel Moore was also a key part of Scotland’s defense. Filling the roles left by those players is a crucial task for the Lady Scots.

“In the back, I definitely see Ava (Reeder) taking over that role,” Dickerson said. “She’s very controlling, but in a good way. She tells you what she wants, and that’s what you need out of that person in the back, because they can see everything.

“You definitely need that one person who’s very vocal. Ava’s definitely stepping up to be that person.”

Eddy provided the Lady Scots with some speed in their attacking third last year. Speed is less of a strength this year, so the Lady Scots are focusing on ball control and ball movement, knowing through balls and breakaways won’t always be available.

Dickerson said junior Emma Herr will have a big role in Scotland’s offense this year.

“On offense we’re struggling a little bit with a couple things, but once we get our bunching issue figured out, we’re going to do a whole lot better,” Dickerson said. “We’re going to move the ball a whole lot better this year. Winning possession is not an issue. Right now it’s just getting that space from one another and finding the easy pass. We’ll definitely get there.”

Last weekend, the Lady Scots scrimmaged Cape Fear, Overhills and South View at the Kicking For Cancer jamboree at South View High. Dickerson said the Lady Scots’ defense played well at the jamboree.

“My defense works together great,” Dickerson said. “They’re staying compact like they should.”

The Lady Scots will play their final preseason tune-up games at the Hoke County jamboree this weekend. The varsity Lady Scots will host Red Springs in their season opener on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. The Lady Scots will host Whiteville in a junior varsity/varsity doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Players fill roles left by seniors

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

