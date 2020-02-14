Three Scots sign to play college football

Scotland County Schools photo Three Scotland High football players signed their letters of intent Friday to play college football next season. From left to right: Bruce Wall (Elizabeth City), Nick Callahan (East Carolina) and Jamari Wall (Elizabeth City). Scotland coach Richard Bailey is standing behind them. Scotland County Schools photo Three Scotland High football players signed their letters of intent Friday to play college football next season. From left to right: Bruce Wall (Elizabeth City), Nick Callahan (East Carolina) and Jamari Wall (Elizabeth City). Scotland coach Richard Bailey is standing behind them.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High football players Nick Callahan, Bruce Wall and Jamari Wall signed their letters of intent Friday to play college football next season.

Callahan signed with East Carolina University; Bruce Wall and Jamari Wall signed with Elizabeth City State University.

Callahan becomes a Pirate

You won’t see Nick Callahan’s profile on big-name recruiting sites. There’s no three-, four- or five-star ranking that defines his potential as a college football player.

But those who’ve seen Callahan play throughout his four years at Scotland know that he has next-level talent. East Carolina eventually realized that too, and that led to the Pirates offering Callahan a preferred walk-on spot.

Callahan, a two-time all-conference linebacker at Scotland, jumped at the opportunity to play in Greenville.

“I just felt like it was a good fit for me,” Callahan said. “I get a chance to prove myself in Division I football.”

Callahan will join high school teammate Jason Romero at East Carolina. Both players were seniors last season; Romero is already enrolled at ECU.

Callahan played three years of varsity football. He tallied 194 total tackles (95 solo), 12 tackles for loss and three interceptions. Callahan tallied 118 total tackles as a senior, despite dealing with injuries. As an upperclassman, Callahan became the defense’s on-field play caller.

East Carolina finished with a 4-8 record last season.

Overcoming adversity

Bruce Wall and Jamari Wall both had to watch many games from the sidelines while dealing with injuries and other medical issues during their high school careers.

But when they were healthy, Bruce and Jamari made a big difference on the field. The duo will stick together as they head to Elizabeth City State to play college football.

After starting his prep career as a receiver, Bruce Wall transitioned to quarterback prior to the 2018 season. But an ACL tear in the season-opening game at Butler costed Bruce his junior season — both on the football field and on the basketball court.

Bruce recovered in time for his senior season. He started the year back at receiver, but eventually transitioned to quarterback again partway through the season. Wall went on to win all-conference nods at quarterback after throwing for 780 yards. He threw 10 touchdown passes and just one interception. He did much of his damage on the ground; Wall rushed for 616 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final season with the Scots.

“(Elizabeth City) was the only school that really believed in me after my ACL tear,” Bruce said.

As a freshman, Jamari Wall logged three carries on Scotland’s varsity team. But medical issues kept him off the field for years after that. He finally came back for his senior season, and he used his powerful 225-pound frame to make some big plays at linebacker. Jamari tallied 49 total tackles, two sacks and an interception. He earned honorable mention all-conference honors.

“I really didn’t have too many (offers), but the other ones were private schools,” Jamari said. “(Elizabeth City) was the only one that still believed in me.”

Elizabeth City State finished with a 2-9 record last season. The Vikings compete on the NCAA Division II level, and they are a member of the Central Intercollegeiate Athletic Association.

Scotland County Schools photo Three Scotland High football players signed their letters of intent Friday to play college football next season. From left to right: Bruce Wall (Elizabeth City), Nick Callahan (East Carolina) and Jamari Wall (Elizabeth City). Scotland coach Richard Bailey is standing behind them. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_signing-bruce-nick-jamari.jpg Scotland County Schools photo Three Scotland High football players signed their letters of intent Friday to play college football next season. From left to right: Bruce Wall (Elizabeth City), Nick Callahan (East Carolina) and Jamari Wall (Elizabeth City). Scotland coach Richard Bailey is standing behind them.

Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

