Scotland’s Abby Quick signs with Sandhills CC

LAURINBURG — Scotland High senior Abby Quick signed her letter of intent Friday to continue her volleyball career at Sandhills Community College.

Quick was a reliable leader and defender during her four years at Scotland. The libero had a pivotal role in Scotland’s run to the second round of the state playoffs last season.

“I just loved the environment (at Sandhills),” Quick said. “It felt like a family, and that’s really what I was looking for.”

Quick’s career totals at Scotland include 444 digs, 135 aces and 40 assists.

“She is truly a gem that stood out from day one,” Scotland volleyball assistant coach Mallarie Snow said. “Her personality is very quiet — she keeps to herself. She was always a very mature young lady from the age of 14 to now.

“She holds that stability, and we love that maturity about her,” Snow added. “She was able to step into any role that we asked of her, which you really appreciate as a coach. She was coachable from day one.”

Some of Quick’s favorite memories at Scotland happened during her senior season. She listed Scotland’s hard-fought wins over Richmond and Pinecrest, as well as the Lady Scots’ 10-game winning streak, as some of her favorite moments.

“I hope they push each other next year,” Quick said. “Beat Pinecrest. Beat Richmond. Beat everyone that we didn’t beat this year.”

The Flyers of Sandhills Community College finished with a 21-12 record last season, including an 8-0 mark in conference play. The Flyers roster includes several other former Sandhills Athletic Conference players — two from Purnell Swett, one from Pinecrest and one from Seventy-First.

“I hope to become a leader just like I was here, and bond with the team,” Quick said. “And just play the sport that I love.”

