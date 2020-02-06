Preview: Scots head to Pinecrest

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Trey Graham looks for a path to the basket during the Scots’ game at Lumberton last week. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Trey Graham looks for a path to the basket during the Scots’ game at Lumberton last week.

LAURINBURG — With wins now at a premium, the Scotland High boys basketball team will head to Southern Pines to face co-Sandhills Athletic Conference leader Pinecrest on Friday night.

The most recent 4A boys state playoff projections published by WRAL’s High School OT list Scotland as one of the first five teams out. The Scots are still in contention for a playoff spot, but that projection proves that they need to finish the season strong.

That was part of the motivation behind their 55-51 win at Seventy-First on Tuesday.

“The kids definitely want to get to the playoffs,” Scotland coach Matt Justin said. “The last couple projections we’ve been right on the fence.”

Scotland (11-9, 7-4 SAC) is ranked 49th in the adjusted MaxPreps rankings, which are used to determine playoff seeding. Their playoff hopes took a hit when they lost to 67th-ranked Hoke last week.

“That Hoke County game stung,” Justin said. “We should’ve won that game. I feel like we had the better team. But the better team isn’t always going to win.

“(The win at Seventy-First) was a huge win on the road,” he added. “Every win going forward is going to be huge for us. Hopefully we can get one Friday.”

In order to get that win, Scotland will need to put their first meeting with Pinecrest behind them. The Patriots defeated Scotland 66-27 in a lopsided game in Laurinburg earlier this season.

The Scots simply didn’t play well that night. But they were also without senior guard C.J. Settles, one of their top threats from three-point range. His absence meant Scotland didn’t have many options when shots weren’t falling.

Settles is now back in action. And the Scots have been heating up from beyond the arc recently, which could bode well for Friday’s game.

“I told them the game’s a lot easier when you can make some shots from the outside,” Justin said, “where they have to honor your perimeter shooting, and it opens up the driving lanes.”

Pinecrest (18-3, 9-2 SAC) defeated Lumberton on Tuesday to jump into a tie with the Pirates atop the conference standings. That win helped Pinecrest get back on track after Purnell Swett stunned the Patriots last week.

The Patriots are led by junior Bradlee Haskell, one of the region’s best guards. They have several other players who excel from long range. The Patriots tallied 10 three-pointers in their first meeting with Scotland.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Trey Graham looks for a path to the basket during the Scots’ game at Lumberton last week. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Trey-at-Lumberton-0204-1.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Trey Graham looks for a path to the basket during the Scots’ game at Lumberton last week.

Scotland is pursuing a playoff spot