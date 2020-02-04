College roundup: Braves grab Mountain East Conference title

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — Nick Daggett (125 pounds), Tyler Makosy (149), Kaleb Warner (165), Garrett Hill (174) and Scotland High graduate Nick Kee (197) all claimed titles in their respective weight classes to help lead the UNC Pembroke wrestling team to the 2019-20 Mountain East Conference Championship on Saturday in West Liberty University’s ASRC Complex.

The performance marked the second conference crown in three years for the Braves who also captured the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) regular season title in 2017-18. Saturday’s event marked the inaugural MEC Championships for the sport of wrestling.

Nine Braves picked up all-conference laurels from the league by virtue of top-3 finishes. That group included Jonathan Miller (141), Brandon Sloop (184) and Ryan Monk (285) who all finished in the runner-up position of their respective weight classes. Logan Seliga finished 3rd in the 133-pound tournament to pick up honorable mention all-conference honors.

The Black & Gold picked up 115-1/2 team points, and did it in workmanlike fashion. Of UNCP’s 16 individual victories on the day, seven were of the bonus-point variety. Those seven bonus-point victories included a trio of pins, as well as one technical fall.

Seliga registered a team-best three wins on the day. The Pennsylvania native dropped a tough semifinal matchup to top-ranked Hunter Bray of Notre Dame, but rebounded with a pair of victories in the consolation bracket, including an 8-3 decision over West Liberty’s Tommy Curtain in the third-place match.

The Braves (11-9) will resume the regular season portion of their 2019-20 schedule on Wednesday when they head to Greenwood, S.C., to take on Lander (4-5) in a 7 p.m. dual matchup

SAU baseball team wins opening series

The St. Andrews University baseball team began the season by winning two out of three games against Ohio Christian University over the weekend.

St. Andrews won the first game of the series 2-0. Senior southpaw Davis O’Brien turned in a strong performance on the mound, striking out 14 batters and yielding just three hits over seven innings. Nick Locklear and J.R. Polak had one RBI apiece for the Knights.

The Knights picked up a 16-5 win in game two of the series. Knights first baseman Jaebion Mitchell finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Second baseman Denzel Davelaar went 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Ohio Christian won the third game of the series 12-7. In that game, SAU third baseman Carlos Amezquita went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run. Senior right fielder Jeremiah Hendrix went 3-for-4 with a run scored.

The Knights will be back in action at Coker on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Men’s basketball team defeats Reinhardt

The St. Andrews men’s basketball team picked up an Appalachian Athletic Conference victory at Reinhardt on Saturday, 75-67.

Isaac Clay led St. Andrews (6-17, 5-14 AAC) with 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Myron Williams and Jamaan Bailey added 14 points apiece. Ahmed Gustave chipped in 12 points.

St. Andrews outrebounded Reinhardt 43-31. The Knights made 20 of their 25 free throw attempts.

Dwayne Wilson led Reinhardt (6-18, 5-14 AAC) with 18 points.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_9936.jpg

Scotland High grad Nick Kee wins 197-pound weight class