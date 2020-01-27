Swimming: Pinecrest, Jack Britt take home SAC titles

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High swimmer Mao Oishi competes in the 100-yard breastroke on Saturday during the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet at St. Andrews University. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High swimmer Mao Oishi competes in the 100-yard breastroke on Saturday during the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet at St. Andrews University.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High swim team competed in the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet on Saturday at St. Andrews University.

Scotland finished fourth in the boys standings and fifth in the girls standings. Jack Britt and Pinecrest won the girls and boys conference titles, respectively.

Scotland’s boys team was powered by a runner-up finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Scotland’s team of Nick Eury, Mao Oishi, Cody Milhoan and Connor Bert clocked a time of 2:05.97, trailing only Pinecrest’s team of Jacland ReVille, William Cooper, Nolan Dempsey and Samuel Weinshel (1:47.08).

The Fighting Scots finished with a final team score of 162, putting them 77 points behind third-place finisher Lumberton.

The top performance for the Lady Scots was a second-place finish by the 400-yard medley relay team of Cassie Rinkacs, Portia Driggers, Morgan Stewart and Maegan Gunnells (5:03.96). Jack Britt’s team of Skyler Owens, Abigail Elwell, Adelynn Carroll and Anna Miller won the race with a time of 4:14.59.

Gunnells finished third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:13.00). Gunnells edged Seventy-First’s Emily Mikkelsen (1:13.47) by less than a second. She finished just a couple seconds behind runner-up Taryn Gamble (1:11.08) of Hoke. The winner of the race was Jack Britt’s Adelynn Carroll (59.88 seconds).

With 201 points, the Lady Scots finished 36 points behind Lumberton in the battle for fourth place.

Anna Miller of Jack Britt was named the SAC Girls Swimmer of the Year. CJ Locklear of Purnell Swett was named the Boys Swimmer of the Year.

Unlike the normal format of conference meets, the girls and boys competitions were held at different times. The girls championship meet started in the morning and lasted until the early afternoon. The boys events began around 3 p.m.

