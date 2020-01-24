Saints grab wins at Liberty Christian Academy

FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland Christian Academy boys basketball team used a productive first half to defeat Liberty Christian 65-48 on Thursday.

The Saints (15-3, 12-0 CCAA) held a 33-17 lead at halftime. That lead helped them withstand some late rally attempts by the Knights. Liberty Christian (8-3) outscored Scotland Christian 19-18 in the fourth quarter.

Brodie Clark posted 27 points, five steals, five assists and four rebounds for the Saints. Rodney Locklear made five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range, and he finished with 20 points, six assists, four steals and four rebounds. Lacota Locklear added six assists. Micah Dean and Ronnie Pittman had five rebounds apiece.

Liberty Christian’s Calvin Donovan finished with 15 points. Luke Edwards added 14 points.

Scotland Christian hasn’t lost a game since Dec. 14.

Lady Saints rout Knights

The Scotland Christian girls basketball team defeated Liberty Christian 43-18.

Scotland Christian’s Lily Cartrette had a team-high 15 points, and she connected three times from 3-point range. Cartrette also had seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Toni Farmer added 10 points and six rebounds. McKinley Taylor finished with seven points and eight steals. Lindsey Newton grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kaitlyn Edge led Liberty Christian (0-9) with nine points.

The Lady Saints (5-8, 6-6 CCAA) stretched their winning streak to three games.

Up next

The Scotland Christian basketball teams will play at Mintz Christian on Tuesday night.

The boys currently sit at the top of the conference standings. Liberty Christian is in second place.

The Lady Saints have a chance to contend near the top of the conference. Columbus Christian leads the CCAA girls standings with an unblemished 7-0 record in league play. Antioch Christian isn’t far behind them with a 6-0 record. Temple Christian is in third place with a 5-4 conference record.

