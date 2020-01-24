Swimming: SAC championship meet is Saturday

Michael Litty photo Scotland High swimmer Connor Bert competes in a race earlier this season. The Scots will return to the pool for the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet on Saturday at St. Andrews University. The event starts at 11 a.m. Michael Litty photo Scotland High swimmer Connor Bert competes in a race earlier this season. The Scots will return to the pool for the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet on Saturday at St. Andrews University. The event starts at 11 a.m.

Michael Litty photo

Scotland High swimmer Connor Bert competes in a race earlier this season. The Scots will return to the pool for the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet on Saturday at St. Andrews University. The event starts at 11 a.m.