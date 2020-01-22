Fall Athletics Awards Banquet is Jan. 27

LAURINBURG — Scotland High will hold its Fall Athletics Banquet on Monday in the school’s auditorium.

The night will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. in the commons area outside of the auditorium. At 6:30, the event will transition into the auditorium for award presentations.

During the ceremony each of the head coaches from Scotland’s six fall sports teams will recognize their athletes with awards ranging from team MVP honors to position-specific awards.

Refreshments will be included in the social hour.