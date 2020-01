Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Sierra Breeden brings the ball up the court during a game against Jack Britt on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Sierra Breeden brings the ball up the court during a game against Jack Britt on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — A big run in the second quarter powered the Jack Britt girls basketball team past Scotland, 64-32, in Sandhills Athletic Conference action on Tuesday.

Jack Britt (13-3, 6-0 SAC) outscored Scotland 23-7 in the second period. That gave the Lady Buccaneers a 39-18 halftime lead, and their offense stayed potent in the second half.

Asjah Swindell led the Lady Scots (5-9, 2-4 SAC) with nine points. Angel Cole added eight points.

Jack Britt’s Amber Nealy posted a team-high 16 points.

