Bulldogs defeat Lady Scots 59-30

RED SPRINGS — The St. Pauls girls basketball team remained undefeated with a 59-30 win over Scotland on Monday at the Red Springs MLK Classic.

Kadence Sheppard led the Lady Scots (5-8) with nine points. She was the only Lady Scot to score in all four quarters. Sierra Breeden added eight points, and Asjah Swindell had six.

For St. Pauls (15-0), T.J. Eichelberger had 13 points and hit three 3-pointers. Iyania Evans added 12 points, and Jakieya Thompson joined them in double figures with 10 points.

The Lady Bulldogs broke the game open by outscoring Scotland 25-9 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Scots struggled after Swindell, a veteran leader in the post, fouled out in the middle of the final period.

The Lady Scots took their final lead of the day, 7-6, on a first-quarter basket. St. Pauls responded with a 15-2 run that extended into the second quarter.

The Lady Scots suffered their third loss in a row.

