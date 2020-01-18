Bruce Wall is back to himself

Wall Wall Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal Bruce Wall (3) celebrates after making a basket at the end of the first half on Friday. Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal Bruce Wall (3) celebrates after making a basket at the end of the first half on Friday.

LAURINBURG — Bruce Wall wasn’t himself when he joined the Scotland High basketball team after football season ended in December.

The senior forward’s intangibles — including athleticism, IQ and hustle — were all there. But his perimeter shots just weren’t falling. And his right knee continued to be supported by a brace, which limited his movement at times and caused discomfort.

That brace was a reminder of the ACL injury that costed Wall his junior football and basketball seasons. Wall has worked hard to break out of his early-season slump, just like he pushed himself to come back stronger after that injury.

“I just had to get in the gym more,” Wall said after Scotland’s 57-54 win over Richmond on Friday night. “That’s what I did. And my coaches and teammates just believed in me.”

Wall had one of his best outings of the season in that rivalry win. He finished with 12 points, including one 3-pointer, as well as five rebounds.

He was also a vocal leader, helping boost Scotland’s morale even when the Raiders gained momentum late in the game.

“It was a must-win for us,” Wall said. “We lost two back-to-back. We were tired of losing. We had to step up and get a win tonight, and we got it. We played as a team.”

Wall is looking like himself again —a versatile 6-foot-2 forward who is capable of crashing the boards, driving to the basket or attacking from the perimeter efficiently.

And the brace has been gone for several weeks.

“I’ve got a lot more freedom than I had with it on,” Wall said. “The brace is heavy on my leg. I feel better without it.”

Wall https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_E9AB9CCF-8FBB-442F-8C00-4E769163A1D1_ne2020118183441253.jpeg Wall Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal Bruce Wall (3) celebrates after making a basket at the end of the first half on Friday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Wall-1.jpg Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal Bruce Wall (3) celebrates after making a basket at the end of the first half on Friday.