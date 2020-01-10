Cordova beats Carver at buzzer

Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal Carver’s Austin McCallum goes up for a shot during the Eagles’ loss to Cordova on Thursday. Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal Carver’s Austin McCallum goes up for a shot during the Eagles’ loss to Cordova on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — With just under 10 seconds left and his team down by one, Cordova Middle guard Jamison Jones saw the lane open just long enough for him to breeze to the basket and lay the game-winning shot off the glass and in to cap a 50-49 comeback win over visiting Carver on Thursday.

Cavaliers coach Gerald Ratliff had one of the best vantage points of the clutch basket and admits to being on edge when he saw the ball come off Jones’ fingertips.

“Jamison has a nice floater and I was just praying it went in,” said a relieved Ratliff after the win.

Before Jones’ heroics, the Eagles led for the majority of the contest, fending off comeback attempts from the scrappy home team.

Carver wing Austin McCallum finished with a team-high 20 points, nine of which came in the first half to help the Eagles take a narrow 24-22 lead at the break.

The visitors used an 8-1 run to close out the third period, taking a 39-30 advantage into the fourth.

After trailing by as much as 12 points halfway through the final period, Ratliff and Cavs assistant coach Terrell Hollingsworth implored their group to keep fighting.

“I was sort of nervous at the end, but I kept telling the guys, don’t quit,” said Ratliff. “They didn’t give up and I’m proud of every one of them.”

Jamarion Wall led the Cavs with 20 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter.

Wall powered a 7-0 Cavs run that helped the group close the gap, 45-40 with just under four minutes left. Minutes later, he scored on a putback that made it 47-44 with 2:05 remaining.

The ensuing possessions were highlighted by tense moments as the crowd grew louder with every dribble and shot attempt. McCallum scored the Eagles’ final points on a fastbreak layup that put them up 49-46 with 1:07 on the clock.

Cavs guard Isaiah Lockhart scored 10 of his 17 points in the last frame, none bigger than the layup to follow McCallum’s to pull his team to within one.

Jones’ game-winning bucket capped his 11-point effort and sent his teammates onto the floor as the Cavs fans erupted.

“They’ll be on cloud nine tomorrow,” said Ratliff of his team. “It just boosts their morale and they’ll be big dogs on campus.”

In the girls game, Carver used a big first quarter to defeat Cordova 64-24.

Lady Eagles wing Alicia McClean and guard Morgan Thompson led the way, each tying for a game-high 28 points. The duo helped the team sprint to a 24-2 advantage after the opening quarter.

Cordova guard Erin Fields finished with a team-high 11 points and Yasmine McLaughlin added six points.

Both Cordova teams are back in action on Jan. 16 to host Rockingham.

