Scots defeat Rams, fall to Pirates

Jonathan Bym | Robesonian Scotland’s Zayden Christian (blue headgear) grapples with Lumberton’s Devon McLean on Wednesday. Jonathan Bym | Robesonian Scotland’s Zayden Christian (blue headgear) grapples with Lumberton’s Devon McLean on Wednesday.

PEMBROKE — The Scotland High wrestling team split its two Sandhills Athletic Conference duals during a meet at Purnell Swett on Wednesday.

Scotland defeated Purnell Swett 51-24. Scotland won four weight classes by forfeit. There was a double forfeit in the 285-pound class. Scotland’s Jahlan Leak (126 pounds) pinned Purnell Swett’s Christian Smith, Brendon Smith (170) pinned Carter Oxendine, Zayden Christian (182) pinned Benson Wilkins, Devaun Hailey (220) pinned James Tyner and Dalton Locklear (106) pinned Albert Reyes.

In another dual, Lumberton defeated Scotland 56-24. Scotland picked up four more pins in that dual. Seth English (132) earned a pinfall victory over Lumberton’s Tristan Rodriguez, Zayden Christian (182) pinned Devon McLean, Devaun Hailey (220) pinned Bryson Striblin and Dalton Locklear (106) pinned Brock Chavis.

The Scots will compete at Jack Britt High’s Boneyard Bash this weekend.

