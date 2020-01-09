Scotland High swimmers return to action

Michael Litty photo Scotland swimmer Nick Eury competes in the backstroke during the SAC swim meet on Wednesday. Michael Litty photo Scotland swimmer Nick Eury competes in the backstroke during the SAC swim meet on Wednesday.

LAURINBURG — Some illnesses and a couple of disqualifications proved setbacks for the Fighting Scots’ boys and girls swim teams in a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet against five other schools Wednesday night at St. Andrews University.

Cassie Rinkacs took first place in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle, more than a minute ahead of the nearest contender, but it was the only first-place finish of the evening for the Fighting Scots.

Rinkacs was also part of the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team that took second place and included Morgan Stewart, Portia Driggers and Maegan Gunnells.

The girls picked up points with fourth-place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle (Maegan Gunnells, 1:14.70), where 12 girls were swimming in competition; the 50-yard freestyle (Madeline Litty, 31.95) out of 11 competing; and the 100-yard backstroke (Morgan Stewart, 1:34.51) out of eight.

The boys took second place in the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay, with a combination of Nicholas Eury, Mao Oishi, Cody Milhoan and Connor Bert. Eury picked up more points with a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, with a time of 1:13.67, out of seven boys swimming in competition. Likewise Oishi in the 100-yard backstroke (1:23.94), coming in third out of nine boys.

The Fighting Scots placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, with the combination of Aaron Seate, Redionysis Redionysis, Cody Milhoan and Connor Bert. Earlier Bert had picked up points with his fourth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (25.47), out of 12 boys swimming in competition.

Final scores for the boys: Pinecrest 320, Lumberton 171, Scotland 124, Hoke 97, Richmond 78, Purnell Swett 64.

Final scores for the girls: Pinecrest 275, Lumberton 165, Hoke 133, Scotland 91, Richmond 74, Purnell Swett 41. The Fighting Scots were disqualified in the 200-yard medley relay for a stroke infraction and in the 200-yard freestyle relay for an early takeoff.

Boys take 3rd, girls 4th