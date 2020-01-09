Scotland High swimmers return to action

LAURINBURG — Some illnesses and a couple of disqualifications proved setbacks for the Fighting Scots’ boys and girls swim teams in a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet against five other schools Wednesday night at St. Andrews University.
Cassie Rinkacs took first place in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle, more than a minute ahead of the nearest contender, but it was the only first-place finish of the evening for the Fighting Scots.
Rinkacs was also part of the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team that took second place and included Morgan Stewart, Portia Driggers and Maegan Gunnells.
The girls picked up points with fourth-place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle (Maegan Gunnells, 1:14.70), where 12 girls were swimming in competition; the 50-yard freestyle (Madeline Litty, 31.95) out of 11 competing; and the 100-yard backstroke (Morgan Stewart, 1:34.51) out of eight.
The boys took second place in the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay, with a combination of Nicholas Eury, Mao Oishi, Cody Milhoan and Connor Bert. Eury picked up more points with a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, with a time of 1:13.67, out of seven boys swimming in competition. Likewise Oishi in the 100-yard backstroke (1:23.94), coming in third out of nine boys.
The Fighting Scots placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, with the combination of Aaron Seate, Redionysis Redionysis, Cody Milhoan and Connor Bert. Earlier Bert had picked up points with his fourth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (25.47), out of 12 boys swimming in competition.
Final scores for the boys: Pinecrest 320, Lumberton 171, Scotland 124, Hoke 97, Richmond 78, Purnell Swett 64.
Final scores for the girls: Pinecrest 275, Lumberton 165, Hoke 133, Scotland 91, Richmond 74, Purnell Swett 41. The Fighting Scots were disqualified in the 200-yard medley relay for a stroke infraction and in the 200-yard freestyle relay for an early takeoff.