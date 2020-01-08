FIghting Scots prepare to host Patriots

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Kris McLean (5) and the Fighting Scots boys basketball team will host Sandhills Athletic Conference contender Pinecrest on Friday night. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Kris McLean (5) and the Fighting Scots boys basketball team will host Sandhills Athletic Conference contender Pinecrest on Friday night.

LAURINBURG — Following a frustrating loss to Seventy-First on Tuesday, the Scotland High boys varsity basketball team is preparing for another big test on Friday.

Pinecrest (12-2, 3-1 SAC) will make the trip to Laurinburg for a varsity doubleheader — the first meeting between the two teams since Pinecrest ousted Scotland (5-6, 2-1 SAC) from the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament last season.

Pinecrest’s lineup includes standout junior guard Bradlee Haskell, who presented all kinds of problems for the Scots last year. Haskell excels at finding lanes to the basket, and from there he can either score or distribute the ball to one of Pinecrest’s talented shooters on the perimeter.

“He likes to drive and kick,” Scotland coach Matt Justin said. “We have to stay home on their shooters as much as possible, and have our help coming from our bigger guys, not having the guys on the perimeter having to help as much.

“The biggest thing is you don’t want (Haskell) to get 20 points and 10 assists,” he added. “We need to limit those kick-outs for wide-open threes.”

Pinecrest’s only two losses to date were nailbiters. The Patriots lost to Richmond 53-50 in their second conference game of the season, and they fell to West Brunswick 52-50 in the championship game of the Adidas Christmas Tournament held at West Bladen High, which Scotland also competed in and finished third.

The Patriots also have a couple of close wins under their belt. Their most recent game was a 52-50 win against Lumberton on Tuesday.

If things start going Pinecrest’s way on Friday, Justin wants his team to show some mental resilience. That didn’t always happen during the loss to Seventy-First.

“I’d like to be able to see them fight through some adversity,” Justin said. “When things aren’t going our way we tend to get frustrated.

“We’re going to face a similar defense (on Friday), just not as much height,” he added. “Pinecrest is going to pack it in and take away the driving lanes. Hopefully we can fight through it.”

Friday’s varsity boys game will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m., after the varsity girls play at 6 p.m.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Kris McLean (5) and the Fighting Scots boys basketball team will host Sandhills Athletic Conference contender Pinecrest on Friday night. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_6529.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Kris McLean (5) and the Fighting Scots boys basketball team will host Sandhills Athletic Conference contender Pinecrest on Friday night.

Scotland looks to bounce back

Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester