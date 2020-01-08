Swindell’s buzzer-beater sends Lady Scots past Falcons

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Alyra Parker passes the ball around a Seventy-First defender on Tuesday night. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Alyra Parker passes the ball around a Seventy-First defender on Tuesday night. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Kadence Sheppard looks to make a pass during Scotland’s win over Seventy-First on Tuesday. Sheppard finished with 11 points. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Kadence Sheppard looks to make a pass during Scotland’s win over Seventy-First on Tuesday. Sheppard finished with 11 points.

LAURINBURG — Asjah Swindell’s buzzer-beating putback layup gave the Scotland High girls basketball team a 35-34 win over Seventy-First on Tuesday night.

The Lady Scots lined up to inbound the ball on the baseline of their end of the court, down one point with 6.8 seconds left in the game. Miste Clark threw the inbounds pass to Alyra Parker, who drove toward the key before attempting a heavily contested shot that bounced off the front of the rim. Swindell grabbed the rebound underneath the basket and knocked in the game-winning shot off the backboard.

The play that the Lady Scots (5-5, 3-1 SAC) drew up in a timeout prior to that play was a pick-and-roll.

“We’ve been working very hard on on-ball screens, and actually finding contact with their defensive player,” Scotland coach Mallarie Snow said. “I noticed that (Seventy-First) didn’t have a lot of help-side defense, which worked in our favor.

“I think my girls are getting a lot more comfortable with taking contact and either finishing at the rim or going to the free throw line.”

Swindell’s clutch putback capped off her 17-point performance. Kadence Sheppard added 11 points for the Lady Scots.

Scotland got revenge for a lopsided 59-28 loss to the Falcons (8-4, 2-1 SAC) at the Cumberland County Holiday Classic in December. Snow said the difference between that game and Tuesday’s game was a matter of “will and want.”

“Their drive is a little different,” Snow said. “Once they see they can compete with people, their attitudes change.”

The Falcons jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the second quarter, and they seemed primed to pull away from the Lady Scots again. But Scotland found some momentum with a three-point play from Swindell, and they eventually closed the gap to 20-16 at halftime.

The Lady Scots got back to work after the intermission. They outscored Seventy-First 8-4 in the third quarter, leaving the score knotted at 24-24 heading to the fourth period.

Scotland took its first lead of the night, 32-31, on a basket by Swindell in the middle of the fourth. Sheppard fouled out shortly after that, but the Lady Scots were able to keep their rally going.

Seventy-First’s Danae Hawkins scored to give the Falcons a 33-32 lead with 1:25 on the clock. Following a timeout, Scotland guard Sierra Breeden was fouled and made one of two free throws to tie the score at 33.

The Lady Scots forced a turnover with 41 seconds left, but the Falcons then rebounded a missed shot by the Scots and called timeout with 20 seconds remaining in the game.

Seventy-First’s Precious McCollum drew a foul while driving to the basket with just under 10 seconds left. She made her first attempt at the line, but the second attempt was rebounded by Swindell, who quickly fouled.

That foul sent Swindell to the free throw line, but both of her shots were unsuccessful. The rebound went to Seventy-First, but several Scotland players swarmed in and forced a jump ball. The possession arrow was with Scotland.

That led to the buzzer beater that resulted in Seventy-First’s first loss in league play.

