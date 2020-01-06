Scots host Joel McCanna Invitational

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Wrestlers from Montgomery Central (black singlet) and Laney (blue singlet) battle on Saturday. Laney won the Joel McCanna Invitational team title, and Montgomery Central was the runner-up. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Wrestlers from Montgomery Central (black singlet) and Laney (blue singlet) battle on Saturday. Laney won the Joel McCanna Invitational team title, and Montgomery Central was the runner-up. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High wrestler Seth English (blue singlet) tries to pin an opponent during the Joel McCanna Invitational on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High wrestler Seth English (blue singlet) tries to pin an opponent during the Joel McCanna Invitational on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High wrestling team finished in sixth place out of 10 teams at the Joel McCanna Invitational on Saturday.

Scotland, the host of the tournament, won duals against North Moore and St. Pauls. The Fighting Scots fell to Westover and tournament runner-up Montgomery Central.

Wilmington Laney finished in first place as a team. Sandhills Athletic Conference rival Richmond finished in third place.

The Scots will return to action in an SAC dual meet at Purnell Swett on Wednesday. Lumberton and Richmond will join Purnell Swett and Scotland at the meet.

This weekend, the Scots will compete in the Boneyard Bash at Jack Britt. Three Scotland wrestlers placed at the Boneyard Bash last year. One of those wrestlers was Michael Locklear, who was the runner-up in the 220-pound class. The Scots expect that Locklear and fellow heavyweight Nate Harrington, a state tournament qualifier last year, will be able to return in the near future after not being able to compete during the fall semester.

They could be back in time for Scotland’s final regular-season match, a rivalry dual at home against Richmond on Jan. 29.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Wrestlers from Montgomery Central (black singlet) and Laney (blue singlet) battle on Saturday. Laney won the Joel McCanna Invitational team title, and Montgomery Central was the runner-up. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_joel-mccanna-2020-laney-mc.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Wrestlers from Montgomery Central (black singlet) and Laney (blue singlet) battle on Saturday. Laney won the Joel McCanna Invitational team title, and Montgomery Central was the runner-up. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High wrestler Seth English (blue singlet) tries to pin an opponent during the Joel McCanna Invitational on Saturday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_joel-mccanna-2020-scotland.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High wrestler Seth English (blue singlet) tries to pin an opponent during the Joel McCanna Invitational on Saturday.

Laney takes team title

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.