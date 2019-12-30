Top sports stories of 2019

Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland softball player Kadence Sheppard advances from first base during the Lady Scots’ first-round playoff victory against Butler. Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland softball player Kadence Sheppard advances from first base during the Lady Scots’ first-round playoff victory against Butler. AP Photo Georgia running back and Scotland High graduate Zamir White (3) is tripped up by Vanderbilt defensive back DC Williams (5) during the second half of a game in August. AP Photo Georgia running back and Scotland High graduate Zamir White (3) is tripped up by Vanderbilt defensive back DC Williams (5) during the second half of a game in August. Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland High baseball players celebrated after finishing a regular-season sweep of Richmond during the 2019 season. Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland High baseball players celebrated after finishing a regular-season sweep of Richmond during the 2019 season.

Before we put 2019 in the rearview mirror, here’s a look at some of the best Scotland County sports stories from the past year.

1. Scotland baseball team wins conference title

No one can say the Scotland High baseball team didn’t earn its Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament title.

Scotland outlasted Hoke 16-13 in a tournament championship game that lasted 3 ½ hours and included a total of 28 hits and 22 walks. The exhausted Scots had a lot to celebrate that night – not just the fact that they were champions, but also the accomplishment of turning an 0-4 start to the season into a remarkable run to the state playoffs.

2. McLean steps down

Memories were shared, and tears were shed when Carver Middle School football coach James McLean stepped down from his post following the Eagles’ Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference championship win.

McLean made a difference in a lot of lives during his 17 years as a football coach at Carver. He was the head coach for the past 10 years, and during that time McLean facilitated Carver’s winning tradition. This year’s championship win was Carver’s sixth title in the past eight seasons.

Mclean stepped down to spend more time with his family. He is still working as dean of students at Carver.

3. Zamir’s big comeback

Running back Zamir White, one of the best players to ever wear a Scotland High football jersey, saw his phenomenal prep career come to an early end courtesy of an ACL in the final weeks of his senior season. Then, before he was set to begin his freshman season at the University of Georgia last year, White suffered another ACL tear. Those injuries kept sidelined the man who was once the nation’s top running back prospect.

But those setbacks didn’t keep him down. White recovered from his injuries and made his collegiate debut this year as a redshirt freshman.

4. Football team makes playoff run

Scotland High’s football season ended with a 22-15 loss to Cardinal Gibbons in the East Regional round of the 4A state playoffs. It wasn’t how the Scots wanted to end their season. But Scotland finished the season with a 12-3 record, and the Scots graduated a decorated senior class that tallied two state championship game appearances as well as three East Regional appearances during their high school careers.

5. St Andrews’ successful football season

In its third year of existence, the St. Andrews University football team set a new program benchmark with five wins this season. The Knights also posted an impressive 5-1 record against Mid-South Conference opponents.

6. Lady Scots have strong year

In their second year under the guidance of head coach Mallory Wheeler, the Lady Scots volleyball team made a run to the second round of the state playoffs. Wheeler was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

The Lady Scots graduated three seniors, including seasoned veterans Abby Quick and Asjah Swindell. But the volleyball team has plenty of talented players set to return next year, and they could be primed for another postseason run.

7. Softball team advances to third round

After being ousted in the first round of the conference tournament, the Scotland High softball team made its mark in the state playoffs. Upon entering the postseason as a No. 15 seed, the Lady Scots advanced all the way to the third round. That run included a stunning victory over No. 2 West Forsyth in the second round.

8. Scotland’s renovated gym

Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence soiled the hardwood floor in Scotland High’s main gym. That issue forced some of the school’s indoor sports teams to find temporary homes, while renovation work continued on the gym for most of the academic year.

Those teams were able to return to their newly renovated home gym in early 2019. The only change that was needed was the installation of a new hardwood floor. Scotland’s 2018-19 basketball teams were able to play a few games on the new floor before their season ended.

And although the renovations were exciting, the Fighting Scots were mostly excited to have true home games again.

9. Harrington, McRimmon qualify for state

Scotland High’s wrestling program took a big step forward by sending two grapplers to the 2019 state championship meet. Those wrestlers, Nate Harrington and Jeremiah McRimmon, were the first Scots to qualify for state in Thomas Havener’s time as head coach. Havener took the job prior to the 2016-17 season.

10. McDowell lands Woodpeckers PA job

Fayetteville Woodpeckers fans from Scotland County heard a familiar voice at Segra Stadium in 2019. The Woodpeckers, the the Advanced-A minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros, tabbed Laurinburg the Laurinburg resident as one of the team’s two public address announcers. Landing the Woodpeckers is one of many accomplishments McDowell has logged in almost 30 years as an announcer.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

