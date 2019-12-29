SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL
Adidas Christmas Tournament
West Bladen High
Dublin
First round
Scotland 67, West Bladen 43
W. Brunswick 91, Dillon Christian 67
Whiteville 53, Pamlico 45
Pinecrest 64, N. Brunswick 40
Second round
Pamlico 70, N. Brunswick 66 (OT)
Pinecrest 59, Whiteville 41
W. Brunswick 63, Scotland 61
Dillon Christian 76, West Bladen 51
Third round
Seventh place: North Brunswick def. West Bladen, 58-48
Fifth place: Pamlico def. Dillon Christian, 87-46
Third place: Scotland def. Whiteville, 76-69
Championship: West Brunswick def. Pinecrest, 52-50
All-tournament team
MVP: Jadyn Parker, West Brunswick
— Calvin Collins, West Brunswick
— Bradlee Haskell, Pinecrest
— Garrett McCrae, Scotland
— Ty Moss, Whiteville
— Jahmere Miller, Pamlico
BOXSCORES
First round
Scotland 67
West Bladen 43
Scotland 20-20-17-10 — 67
West Bladen 7-10-9-17 — 43
Highlights: For Scotland, Garrett McRae scored 21 points; Mandrell Johnson scored 15 points with two three-pointers; Trey Graham scored nine points; Kris McLean scored eight points; the Fighting Scots forced 28 West Bladen turnovers.
Records: Scotland 3-4; West Bladen 4-4.
Second round
West Brunswick 63
Scotland 61
Scotland 16-20-15-10 — 61
W. Brunswick 12-14-23-14 — 63
Highlights: For Scotland, Garrett McRae scored 29 points and was 11-for-14 at the line; Bruce Wall scored 11 points with two three-pointers; Mandrell Johnson scored seven points; CJ Settles scored six points.
Records: Scotland 3-5; West Brunswick 8-2.
Third-place game
Scotland 76
Whiteville 69
Scotland 21-10-14-31 — 76
Whiteville 19-21-6-23 — 69
Highlights: For Scotland, Garrett McRae scored 28 points with five three-pointers; Bruce Wall scored 17 points with two three-pointers; Trey Graham scored 15 points; CJ Settles scored nine points with a trio of three-pointers.
Records: Scotland 4-5; Whiteville 6-3.