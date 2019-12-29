McRae named to all-tournament team

DUBLIN — Garrett McRae sliced up two of the best defenses in the fifth annual Adidas Christmas Tournament at West Bladen High, as well as battled against an illness on the final day to post big numbers and land a spot on the 2019 all-tournament team.

The Fighting Scots’ guard opened the tournament with 21 points against West Bladen on Thursday, with 17 of those points coming in the first half, leading Scotland to a 67-43 win.

In the second game on Friday, McRae put up a game-high 29 points against eventual champion West Brunswick in a game Scotland led into the fourth quarter, but came up on the short end of a 63-61 verdict. McRae canned 11-of-14 free throws in the game — 8-of-11 were in the second half.

On Saturday in the third-place game, McRae buried a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter against Whiteville and, after a one-point second stanza, he scored 16 points in the second half — including two more three-pointers and 4-for-4 at the line — to finish with 28 points as the Scots rallied for a 76-69 win.

In all, McRae averaged a tournament high 26 points per game with six three-pointers and was 18-of-22 from the free throw line.

— W. Curt Vincent