Scotland erupts late to whip Whiteville for third place

DUBLIN — In a game marred by 44 combined turnovers, Garrett McRae fought through a stomach bug to score 28 points Saturday and Scotland rallied from a second-half deficit to beat Whiteville in the third-place game of the fifth annual Adidas Christmas Tournament at West Bladen High.

The Fighting Scots finished the tournament 2-1 and improved to 4-5 overall.

McRae came out hot, burying a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter. CJ Settles added two more three-pointers in the opening period to lift Scotland to a 21-19 edge. That margin could have been wider, but the Wolfpack used a 9-0 spurt late in the quarter to take a 19-18 lead before McRae’s third bomb gave the Fighting Scots the lead.

Whiteville regained the lead when it opened the second stanza with a 4-0 spurt, but Scotland responded with a Settles three-pointer to take back the edge, 24-23.

The two teams traded a pair of baskets, with Scotland’s coming on a resounding dunk by Trey Graham that kept the Scot up by one. But turnovers helped Whiteville to go on a 13-0 run that gave the Wolfpack a 40-28 lead before a free trow by McRae and bucket by Bruce Wall ended the half with Scotland trailing, 40-31.

“We struggled against their zone and we just weren’t focused at either end,” Scotland coach Matt Justin said. “We seemed worn down and had too many turnovers.”

But the Fighting Scots’ resiliency and character was about to shine.

Wall opened the second half with a three-pointer and the Scotland defense held Whiteville scoreless for 2:20 before a Wolfpack bucket pushed the lead to 42-34. The Scots then went on an 11-4 run over the next 5:50 on a tree-pointer and two buckets by McRae, a basket by Graham and two free throws by Mandrell Johnson to pull within 46-45 going into the fourth frame.

Graham opened the final period with a basket that regained the lead for Scotland — and the Fighting Scots would not give it up.

McRae canned his fifth three-pointer of the game and the two teams traded points until Scotland went on a 7-0 spurt to open up a 62-52 advantage midway through the quarter.

Whiteville responded with a 7-3 run, five of those coming on free throws, with Wall’s three-pointer the lone Scots points.

Down the stretch, Scotland outscored the Wolfpack by an 11-8 margin to seal the win — thanks to a pair of baskets and two free throws by Graham, three free throws by Wall and two free throws by McRae.

“We had to fight hard to get going,” Justin said. “We went to a half-court defense and zone, and it seemed to bother them. But we also shot the ball better.”

McRae, who finished with the game-high 28 behind five long-range bombs and 5-for-6 from the line, said the win was a team effort.

It took some mental toughness,” he said. “We didn’t give up and came together as a team in the second half.”

Wall tallied 17 points for the Scots with a pair of three-pointers, while Graham scored 15 points and Settles had nine on the trio of three-pointers.

