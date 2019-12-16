Scots set to play in holiday tourney

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Senior guard Garrett McRae and the Fighting Scots will participate in the Adidas Christmas Tournament next week. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Senior guard Garrett McRae and the Fighting Scots will participate in the Adidas Christmas Tournament next week.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High boys basketball team is set to compete in the seventh annual Adidas Christmas Tournament at West Bladen High School on Dec. 27-29.

Scotland is one of eight teams playing in the tournament. Each team will play three games. The field consists of Scotland, Whiteville, Pamlico, Pinecrest, North Brunswick, Dillon Christian, West Brunswick and West Bladen.

The Fighting Scots will open their tournament run with a game against host West Bladen at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26. The winner of that game will face the winner of Dillon Christian and West Brunswick at 8 p.m. on Friday. The losers of those first-round matchups will face each other at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The tournament will end with four games on Saturday (seventh-place game at 2 p.m., fifth-place game at 4 p.m., third-place game at 6 p.m. and championship game at 8 p.m.)

“We are again happy to be hosting this event. The teams joining us this year are really good,” West Bladen coach Travis Pait said. “This continues to be one of the premiere tournaments in the state. The level of competition will certainly help prepare all of the participants for conference play.

“The number of college players in this tournament is staggering. Fans will have the chance to see some next level players before they get to the next level.”

Scotland took third place at the same tournament last year. The Scots defeated South Brunswick 49-41 in the third-place game.

