Tester: Nicholson takes advantage of his opportunity

Kyshaun Galberth, Savion Leak and R.J. Nicholson would probably all be feature backs if they played for different teams.

But all three of those athletes are part of Scotland High’s loaded running back corps. It’s a scary group to face — they all bring different skill sets to the table, and there’s always going to be a running back with fresh legs on the sideline.

Galberth is the team’s 220-pound power back, and he’s played a huge role in Scotland’s run to the 4A East Regional. Leak is an explosive athlete who splits his time between offense, defense and special teams.

And there’s Nicholson, a sophomore who already had some varsity experience as a freshman. As the youngest member of the trio, Nicholson has often had to wait his turn on the sideline.

“It’s frustrating a little bit, but you’ve got to be patient,” Nicholson said. “That’s the key to life. You’ve got to be patient, and everything will come to you.”

Nicholson had to be patient during Scotland’s third-round win at South View on Friday. Galberth and quarterback Bruce Wall powered Scotland’s offense for most of the game. But Nicholson was eventually subbed in, and he took advantage of the opportunity. On his third carry of the night, Nicholson wrapped up Scotland’s first drive of the fourth quarter with a 51-yard touchdown run.

Galberth ran down the field to congratulate him, and the large crowd of Scotland fans in attendance at Randy Ledford Field started chanting Nicholson’s name.

The sophomore’s patience paid off.

“I’ve been waiting for my time in the postseason,” Nicholson said. “I finally got my chance.

“… All of my cousins on the staff told me to take advantage (of the opportunities) when it’s your time to shine.”

Nicholson and the sixth-seeded Scots will have more opportunities to shine this week in the East Regional game at No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons. Some would consider the Scots to be underdogs in this matchup, especially considering Cardinal Gibbons is playing at home after routing top-seeded New Bern 42-7 last week.

But Scotland already defeated two higher seeds in the playoffs. At this point, the naysayers are just adding fuel to the fire.

“We feed off of that, so keep doubting us,” senior linebacker Nick Callahan said.

The game on Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Cardinal Gibbons is a private high school located in Raleigh. The drive from Laurinburg is about 100 miles.

With a trip to the state championship game on the line, this week’s game will certainly be a good one. Don’t miss it.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

