Sandhills Seahawks prep for nationals

Contributed photo Members of the Sandhills Seahawks 8U football team visited Scotland High’s football facilities earlier this week. The Seahawks met with some of the Fighting Scots and heard from Scotland coach Richard Bailey. Contributed photo Members of the Sandhills Seahawks 8U football team visited Scotland High’s football facilities earlier this week. The Seahawks met with some of the Fighting Scots and heard from Scotland coach Richard Bailey.

LAURINBURG — Scotland County’s AAU youth football team is heading to nationals in a couple of weeks.

The Sandhills Seahawks 8U football team will play in the AAU national tournament that begins on Dec. 11 in Florida. The Seahawks recently finished in third place in the North Carolina state tournament. That run included a 26-0 victory over Richmond County’s 8U team.

“I think it’s phenomenal,” Sandhills Seahawks founder Kasey Monroe said of the team’s success. “It speaks volumes about the coaches and the players.

“The feeling is still surreal.”

The tournament will run through Dec. 15. The Seahawks will play at least four games.

The 8U Seahawks are coached by Billy Norris. The young Seahawks got their first taste of competitive football this season, and they’ve come a long way since they first started.

Monroe and the rest of the coaches have seen their players develop a passion for football.

“It’s been like watching a kid at Christmas,” Monroe said. “They just mesh. They’ve got each other’s back.”

The Sandhills Seahawks organization fielded four football teams this season – U14, U12, U10 and U8. The organization also has a youth cheerleading team.

And while the organization has experienced plenty of success as a whole this year, all eyes are now on the 8U team. The Seahawks are putting on a fundraiser to help with the cost of the 8U team’s trip to Florida. The goal is $5,000. The funds will help with all aspects of the trip — travel, lodging, meals and even a one-day ticket to Disney World.

As a part of the fundraiser, the Seahawks are auctioning off a jersey autographed by former Richmond Senior High School football player and current Los Angeles Charger Melvin Ingram.

Monroe said any type of support is valuable as the Seahawks prepare for nationals.

“We just continue to ask the community for prayers,” Monroe said.

Contributed photo Members of the Sandhills Seahawks 8U football team visited Scotland High’s football facilities earlier this week. The Seahawks met with some of the Fighting Scots and heard from Scotland coach Richard Bailey. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_seahawks-113019-1.jpg Contributed photo Members of the Sandhills Seahawks 8U football team visited Scotland High’s football facilities earlier this week. The Seahawks met with some of the Fighting Scots and heard from Scotland coach Richard Bailey.

8U team took 3rd place at state tourney

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester