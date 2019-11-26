Scots face another top RB

Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland’s Jason Romero and Nick Callahan team up to take down a Seventy-First player during a game earlier this season. Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland’s Jason Romero and Nick Callahan team up to take down a Seventy-First player during a game earlier this season.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High football team has a chance to advance to the East Regional championship game for the seventh time in the last nine years.

To accomplish that, the sixth-seeded Scots will need to defeat No. 2 South View this week in Hope Mills. Coached by Rodney Brewington, the Tigers improved their overall record to 10-2 with a second-round win over Jack Britt last week, 23-15.

At the center of South View’s offense is senior running back Matthew Pemberton, who is within 200 yards of 2,000 for the season. Pemberton is averaging 152 yards rushing per game this season. He’s had several explosive performances, including a 300-yard effort against Gray’s Creek.

Containing Pemberton is a difficult task, but the Scots have an idea of what to expect after facing several other standout running backs earlier this year.

“(Keonte’) Shaw from Hoke was a great running back, (Jaheim) Covington from Richmond was a very good running back, (Andrew) Hayes from Jordan was a very good running back,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “We’ve faced some good running backs. It’s not like we haven’t seen Division I-type running backs before.

“But (Pemberton) is a special athlete, and we’re going to have to be really aware of where he’s at at all times.”

Scotland’s trademark rushing attack was especially productive in the Scots’ win at Jordan last week. The Scots picked up 386 yards on the ground, led by 207 yards from Bruce Wall and 126 yards from Kyshaun Galberth.

Wall, who transitioned from receiver to quarterback in the middle of the season, has been a major part of Scotland’s offense.

“He threw for 200 yards one week, and ran for 200 the next,” Bailey said. “That is the epitome of what a dual-threat quarterback is about. He brings some versatility to our football team.

“Our receivers have really come on here lately,” he added. “Mandrell (Johnson), Trey (Chavis) and DeAndre (McKinnon) have all contributed when needed.”

They are preparing to go against South View’s speedy 3-4 defense. The Tiger defense has posted three shutouts this season.

“If you go by body size, they play eight defensive backs,” Bailey said. “They’ve got a bunch of 175- to 180-pound guys that run really well. Not a huge defense, even though they have a couple big interior guys, but they’ve got really good team speed.”

The winner of Friday’s game will move on to face the winner of No. 1 New Bern and No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons in the East Regional. The winner of that game will head to the 4A state championship game.

History

Scotland routed South View in their last four matchups dating back to 2013. Scotland outscored South View 181-41 in that span. The last meeting between the two teams ended with a 41-7 win for the Scots in 2016.

“We played them a few years ago, when coach Brewington had just got there,” Bailey said. “A lot has changed. They’re a lot better. We’re different than we were then. It should be a great atmosphere. They usually have a great fanbase there. Hopefully we’ll travel well for this game.”

Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland's Jason Romero and Nick Callahan team up to take down a Seventy-First player during a game earlier this season.

Pemberton averages over 150 yards per game

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

