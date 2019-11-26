Temple Christian girls defeat Scotland Christian

ROCKINGHAM — On Monday, a double-digit lead whittled to just one point deep into the fourth quarter when starting guard Mia Franco banked home a free throw that gave her Temple Christian girls varsity basketball team a two-point advantage over visiting Scotland Christian Academy with just 35 seconds left.

The made foul shot proved to be the final point of the contest as the Lady Tigers survived a late scare and downed the Lady Saints, 36-34.

Temple Christian (2-2) coach Broderick Hair is used to a successful girls program, having finished the season as Carolina Christian Athletic Association champions the previous eight years. He admits to this campaign being a building block for future groups and says he currently has the youngest team he’s ever coached.

Freshman forward Peyton Greene is one of Hair’s promising young players and she netted a game-high 17 points. Greene scored six straight in the waning moments of the second quarter that gave the Lady Tigers a 25-16 advantage at the half.

Meanwhile, sophomore teammate Jena Richmond ended with 12 points and helped form a low-post tandem with her offensive rebounding and putbacks.

“Early on, we ran our offense really well,” said Hair. “In the fourth quarter, we got away from it and that’s when they made their run.”

Scotland Christian guard Lilly Cartrette led the comeback attempt, scoring nine of her team-high 15 points in the second half. The Lady Saints went on a 7-0 to close the gap to just three points with five minutes left in the game.

A free throw by Toni Farmer with just under a minute left cut the lead to just one point, 36-35.

Franco’s game-sealing shot at the charity stripe was enough to fend off the visitors as a last-second shot was off the mark.

“I can only expect them to get better,” Hair said of his team. “I anticipate by tournament time, we’re going to be well tested and ready to go.”

Up next, Temple Christian travels to Liberty Christian Academy on Dec. 6.

In the girls junior varsity game, the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Saints, 34-31. Greene finished with a game-high 20 points, including nine first-half points. Richmond added 12 points.

The Temple Christian junior varsity boys suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a close contest to Scotland Academy, 40-32. Manasseh Collins had a team-high 19 points for the Tigers while Dylan Lampley added 13.

Down a couple of players still recovering from an illness, the Temple Christian varsity boys forfeited their contest against Scotland Academy on Monday.