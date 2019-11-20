Clark flirts with triple-double in victory

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy junior guard Brodie Clark posted 31 points, eight rebounds and nine assists as the Saints boys basketball team defeated Riverside Christian 89-46 on Wednesday night.

Clark went 12-of-23 from the field, including a 3-of-6 mark from 3-point range. He also made four free throws.

Senior Josh Williams added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Saints. Ronnie Pittman (12 points), Lacota Locklear (11 points) and Micah Dean (10 points) also reached double figures. Lacota Locklear had seven rebounds and four steals. Rodney Locklear notched seven assists and five steals.

Riverside Christian senior Quinn Hyer scored a team-high 24 points.

The Saints (1-0) will host Columbus Christian on Thursday night. Three games will be played — jayvee girls, varsity girls and varsity boys. The first game will begin at 4 p.m. On Friday night, the Saints will host Antioch Christian. The jayvee boys will join the mix on Friday, but the start time will still be 4 p.m.

