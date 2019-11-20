Union Pines defeats Scotland in boys basketball season opener

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard C.J. Settles shoots a 3-pointer over Ahmad Jones of Union Pines on Tuesday night. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland guard C.J. Settles shoots a 3-pointer over Ahmad Jones of Union Pines on Tuesday night.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland boys basketball team struggled to generate momentum offensively in the second half of a season-opening 61-51 loss to Union Pines on Tuesday night.

The Vikings outscored the Scots 36-24 in the second half, after Scotland recovered from an early 12-3 deficit and took a 27-25 lead at halftime.

Scotland point guard Garrett McRae scored 12 of his 22 points in the first half, but the Scots had trouble getting shots to fall late in the game.

“We were flat (in the second half),” Scotland coach Matt Justin said. “We had a whole bunch of energy in the first half. We ran out of gas, it seemed like. It was a struggle.

“Obviously if you’re not scoring your defense is going to flatten out too. We struggled in our zone in the third quarter. They were able to get a couple baseline-to-middle passes for easy buckets.”

A McRae free throw cut Union Pines’ lead to 48-40 with 4:26 left in the game. But a basket by Jacob Bowbliss, a pair of free throws by Ahmad Jones and a 3-pointer by Bowbliss gave the Vikings a 15-point lead. That was more than enough to secure the victory.

McRae logged seven rebounds and three assists. C.J. Settles added 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. Settles hit four 3-pointers.

McRae and Settles both increased their aggressiveness on offense in the second half, but near-misses and stops by the Vikings stalled Scotland’s comeback efforts.

“We went to a high ball screen or a wing ball screen basically every time down once we got down by 10 or more,” Justin said. “… We just didn’t make enough (plays) to get it back to where it was interesting.”

Bowliss finished with 22 points. Jones added 11 points for the Vikings.

Scotland will host Gray’s Creek on Thursday night. The varsity girls will play at 6 p.m., and the boys will play at 7:30.

