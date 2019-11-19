Local sports briefs: Parks and Rec sports registration now open

Parks and Rec registration is open

Registration for Scotland County Parks and Recreation’s winter sports programs is now open. The winter sports lineup consists of basketball (ages 5-16) and indoor soccer (ages 7-12). The registration fee is $15. Those interested in registering can find more information at www.scotlandcounty.org, or by calling 910-277-2585.

Knights earn academic honors

The St. Andrews University football team had seven players earn Academic All-Mid-South Conference awards. In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved at least sophomore academic status.

The seven players are Abdelaziz Ellis, Kailik Faulk, Andrew Fowler, Kyrien Idlebird, Myron Jones, Justice Opoku and Scotland High graduate Jacob Young.

The Knights will wrap up their season with a game at Presbyterian College on Saturday.

SAU basketball team set to face UNC-Asheville

The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team will face NCAA Division I UNC-Asheville on the road on Thursday night.

UNC-Asheville plays in the Big South Conference. Asheville’s record is currently 2-2. The Bulldogs have defeated The Citadel and Brevard. They’ve lost to Tennessee and Wake Forest.

St. Andrews is 2-3 this season. After starting the year 0-2, the Knights won a pair of conference games at home. Their most recent game was a 76-72 loss at No. 17 Union College on Saturday.

UNCP soccer team earns tourney berth

A 14-win season proved to be even more fruitful for the UNC Pembroke soccer team on Monday evening when the Braves earned their fourth NCAA Tournament berth, and their first since taking home the Peach Belt Conference title in 2017.

The fifth-seeded Braves (14-4-1) battle fourth-seeded Lincoln Memorial (16-4-0) on Friday at 3 p.m. in opening-round action at Flagler College’s Saints Field. The winner of that contest will face the victor of Friday’s nightcap (6 p.m.) between the host and top-seeded Saints (19-0-1) and eighth-seeded Catawba (11-3-3) on Sunday.

The Braves and Flagler were among three Peach Belt Conference teams to pick up NCAA Tournament invitations during Monday evening’s selection show. Third-seeded North Georgia (15-2-2) will make the trip to the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University to face sixth-seeded Mount Olive (14-0-3). The second-seeded Bears (15-3-0) will face seventh-seeded Wingate (13-4-2) in the other half of that bracket.

Braves head to Wingate

The UNC Pembroke men’s and women’s basketball teams will continue their season-opening non-conference slates on Wednesday when the Braves pack up their show and make the short trip up U.S. 74 to battle Wingate in a 5 p.m. doubleheader inside Cuddy Arena.

The Lady Braves (3-1) registered their second-straight win with a 65-56 victory at Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday. The Braves trailed by 14 points midway through the second quarter in that contest, but shot 50 percent from the field in the second half to fuel the comeback effort.

The UNCP men’s basketball team had its season-opening four-game win streak stopped with an 80-78 setback at seventh-ranked Queens on Sunday. UNCP trailed by as many as 15 points with just under four minutes left in the first half, but rallied all the way back to knot the game up with 2:55 remaining. The Royals scored the go-ahead bucket with 38 seconds left, and held their breath as two late attempts by the Black & Gold fell short.