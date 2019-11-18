Tester: McLean has changed many lives for the better

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor

By watching how players behave on and off of the field, you can figure out how much their coach has invested in them. Do they get along? Do they share a strong work ethic? Are they polite and courteous? Do they set and pursue goals, regardless of any adversity they face?

Those traits are difficult to teach. But James McLean has come to expect nothing less from his players during his 17 years as a football coach at Carver Middle School.

McLean has changed many lives for the better during his time at Carver. With the help of his guidance on the field and in the classroom, numerous individuals have gone on to achieve great things in life. Many of those individuals gathered around McLean last week as he announced he was stepping down as football coach so that he could spend more time with his family.

It was a bittersweet occasion. McLean has had a big role in filling the trophy case at Carver, but the guidance he has offered off of the field is perhaps even more impressive. That’s why so many of his current and former players have come to love and respect him.

McLean has been involved with many youth organizations. Whether it’s helping young men develop life skills as Blue Blazers, or helping with the Youth in Peace Project, McLean has been active in the lives of Scotland County’s youth.

McLean will still be working as dean of students at Carver, so he’ll still maintain his involvement in the community. But his presence on the sidelines will be missed. In his 10 years as head coach, McLean changed the culture of Carver football. The Eagles did not win any games in McLean’s first year as head coach. McLean’s tenure was a struggle at first, but those difficulties were short-lived. As of now, the Eagles have played in seven of the last eight Southeastern Middle School Athletic Association championship games. They’ve won six titles in that span. McLean credits a lot of that success to the efforts of Carver’s administration, parents and families.

When the news of McLean’s decision to step down hit social media, the Scotland County community heaped praise on McLean. He was called a man of God, a great role model and mentor, and a “game-changer” for local athletes.

I hope we will see McLean on the sidelines of a football field again in the future. But we all know what a huge difference McLean makes off of the field as well, and that will undoubtedly continue for years to come.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

