McLean hopes to leave Eagles in good hands

LAURINBURG — After 17 years as a football coach at Carver Middle School, James McLean recently announced that he is stepping down from his post to spend more time with his family.

The Eagles made sure their head coach went out on a positive note. They defeated Rockingham 30-6 in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference championship game on Wednesday. It was Carver’s 10th overall championship win, as well as their sixth title in the past eight seasons.

The Carver football team has certainly helped fill up the school’s trophy case during McLean’s tenure.

“That is a testament to our administration at Carver, and to our teachers who come in on the weekend to volunteer to tutor children for free, to the parents for getting them out there, and to the best coaching staff that I know — Duke Williams, Sleepy Harrington, Walter Steele and my man William Trivette. Those guys are dedicated to the cause. (And) my wife, who makes sure I get there on time.

“It’s just the sacrifices these guys are willing to make,” he added. “That’s how you win. You don’t just show up and win. You have to put some time, effort and energy into it. That’s what we do.”

McLean tried to hold back his emotions as he gave his team a final postgame talk after the conference championship game. He thanked the parents, players and coaches gathered around him. Former Carver players showed up to support their coach on his last night with the Eagles.

“This is going to be my last middle school game,” McLean said. “I’ve got two grandchildren. I told my nephew I owe him his senior year at Scotland, so I’m going to step away. I’m going to try to do those things.

“But for the last 17 years, this is where I’ve been. As an assistant coach at Carver, then the last 10 years as head coach. I love this place. I love Carver Middle School. I love the young men and women that attend the school. It’s just one of the best places to be.”

McLean will still work at Carver, where he is the dean of students. A new football coach has not yet been selected.

“We’re going to try to leave the program in good hands,” McLean said. “That decision will be made by (athletic director) Rodney Patterson and (Principal Patrick W. Peed). But these are just some great kids. We’ve got a lot of seventh-graders coming back next year. … I talked to the kids about it (Tuesday), and they knew this was going to be it. They came out and said ‘Coach, we’ve got you.’ And they did.”

