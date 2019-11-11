Knights hang on for 33-28 win at Point

WEST POINT, Ga. — The St. Andrews football team topped the Point University Skyhawks 33-28 on Saturday.

St. Andrews now sits in second place in the Appalachian Division with a 5-1 conference record and a 5-4 overall record. Point dropped to third place with a 3-1 conference record and 4-5 overall record.

How it happened

The Knights struck first with an Abdelaziz Ellis Jr. touchdown run from 14 yards out.

Point tied the game at 7 after a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Skyhawks extended their lead with a 15-yard touchdown run. St. Andrews trailed 14-7 after the first quarter.

St. Andrews quarterback Kacey Otto found Ellis Jr. for a 25-yard pass to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Otto on the next play. St. Andrews tied the game at 14 apiece.

Point answered back with a 12-yard touchdown pass and took a 21-14 lead over St. Andrews.

St. Andrews pieced together an 11-play, 66-yard drive that ended in a 5-yard Dashaun Ferguson touchdown run. The drive was highlighted by a 25-yard run by Trevor McNeil. At halftime, the score was tied at 21.

SAU defensive back Andy Austin picked off a pass on the Skyhawks’ opening drive of the second half, but St. Andrews couldn’t turn the turnover into points. The Knights and Skyhawks went scoreless in the third quarter.

St. Andrews scored on Ferguson’s 21-yard pass to Kashard Cohens to take a 27-21 lead. The Knights extended their lead with under seven minutes left in the game with a 12-yard touchdown run from Ellis Jr.

Point scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 3 1/2 minutes left to play. The Knights defense was able to make a stand and stop Point on their last possession to win the game 33-28.

Key stats

St. Andrews had 325 yards of total offense, including 204 passing yards and 121 rushing yards. Point finished with 270 yards of total offense.

St. Andrews was 11-of-18 on third downs and 1-of-2 on fourth-down attempts. Point went 4-of-10 on third down attempts and 1-of-2 on fourth downs.

SAU’s leaders

Ellis Jr. had three rushing attempts for 28 yards and two touchdowns. Ellis Jr. added a reception for 25 yards.

Andy Austin finished with nine tackles (six solo, three assisted) and an interception.

Wide receiver Kashard Cohens had seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive end Darius West tallied four tackles (three solo, one assisted) and a sack.

Next up

St. Andrews has a bye this week. The Knights will travel to Presbyterian College for their final regular-season game. The game will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Ellis Jr. scores 2 touchdowns