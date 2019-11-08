St. Andrews basketball teams host Bryan College on Saturday

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will take on Bryan College on Saturday afternoon. It will be the home opener for the men’s team.

The women’s game will begin at noon. The Lady Knights are 1-1 so far this season. They routed Regent University 95-57 at home in their season opener, but the Lady Knights lost 90-80 at Truett-McConnell on Thursday. SAU’s women’s team has also scrimmaged NCAA Division II opponents UNC-Pembroke and Alaska Anchorage, as well as Division I opponent Campbell University.

In the loss at Truett-McConnell, St. Andrews’ Samantha Ring recorded 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and four steals. Junior Harmony Davidson tallied 14 points, five rebounds and an assist.

The men’s basketball game will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Knights lost their first two games of the season to Brewton-Parker and Truett-McConnell.

Against Truett-McConnell, Isaac Clay led the Knights with 36-points. He finished 5-for-11 from 3-point range. Michael Hawkins scored 14 points, and Myron Williams added 10 points for the Knights. Freshman Travis Thompson Jr. posted a team-high 10 rebounds. Jozef Vanderhorst recorded nine rebounds and three blocks.

SAU’s men’s team has a couple games against Division I opponents on their schedule this year. The Knights play at UNC-Asheville on Nov. 21, and they play at Appalachian State on Dec. 3.

St. Andrews’ home games are played on campus at Harris Court.

