Johnson embraces his new role on offense

LAURINBURG — Mandrell Johnson is finding his new role in Scotland’s offense.

Johnson, a junior football player, transitioned from quarterback to receiver in the middle of the season. But the change wasn’t just a matter of catching the ball rather than throwing it; Johnson had some knowledge to pick up, and he’s done a lot of learning on the job.

“It was kind of tough,” Johnson said after Scotland’s win at Lumberton on Friday. “I had to get the routine and change my routes.

“But it was worth it. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do to help my team out.”

Johnson caught two touchdown passes against Lumberton. He now has three touchdown grabs this season.

Johnson is part of a receiving corps that is spearheaded by Trey Chavis. Senior Bruce Wall was a big part of that group until he took over at quarterback earlier in the season.

The 6-foot-2 wideout recently put together two strong showings. Johnson was Scotland’s leading receiver with 89 yards in a loss to Pinecrest two weeks ago. He logged 40 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the win at Lumberton.

Both of Johnson’s touchdown catches against Lumberton were thrown by backup quarterback Tyler Barfield. The first of those touchdowns, a 14-yard pass, was perhaps Johnson’s best play of the season. After breaking past his defender and finding some space in the far-right side of the end zone, Johnson reached up to grab a high throw from Barfield. Johnson snagged the ball and kept one foot narrowly inbounds while falling backwards.

“I knew it was just me and the ball, because I had the defender beat,” Johnson said.

The 48-0 win over Lumberton helped erase some of the sting from Scotland’s 36-28 loss to Pinecrest a week earlier.

(The Pinecrest game) just prepared us to practice harder and get ready for Richmond,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to work hard, practice and prepare.”

The Scots now have a few days to make some adjustments before Richmond comes to town this Friday.

