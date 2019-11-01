Knights are back on the road

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange St. Andrews’ Demarche Hilliard (33) takes down a Reinhardt ballcarrier during last week’s game in Laurinburg. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange St. Andrews’ Demarche Hilliard (33) takes down a Reinhardt ballcarrier during last week’s game in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University football team will begin its season-ending, three-game road trip when it travels to Bluefield College for a Saturday evening game.

Saturday’s game at Bluefield is the first of two Mid-South Conference games left on the Knights’ schedule. St. Andrews will play at conference foe Point University next week, and the Knights will conclude the regular season with a game at Presbyterian College on Nov. 23.

St. Andrews (3-4, 3-1 MSC) sits in second place in the MSC’s Appalachian Division. No. 17 Reinhardt, which handed St. Andrews its first conference loss of the season last week, leads the division with an unblemished 5-0 record against league opponents.

Bluefield and Point both sit right behind St. Andrews in the Appalachian Division with conference records of 2-1.

Winning record

After last week’s loss to Reinhardt, head coach David Harper reminded the Knights that they still have a good shot at a winning record. They need to win all of their final three games in order to finish above .500.

The Knights already reached the three-win mark for the first time in the program’s three-year history.

About Bluefield

The Rams (2-5, 2-1 MSC) are finding some traction after a 0-4 start to the season. They defeated Kentucky Christian University 57-54 last week.

Running Bluefield’s offense is mobile quarterback Aidan Wilder, who has thrown 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this year. Wilder has also rushed for nine touchdowns.

Bluefield running back Tavis White is averaging 62 yards rushing per game.

A very brief series history

Bluefield was on St. Andrews Schedule the past two seasons, but the matchup last year was canceled due to Hurricane Florence. In St. Andrews’ inaugural football season two years ago, the Knights lost 34-27 on the road at Bluefield.

More info

Bluefield College is located in Bluefield, Virginia. Saturday’s game, which is part of Bluefield’s homecoming festivities, will begin at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on Bluefield’s YouTube channel.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

