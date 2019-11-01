Wheeler earns Coach of the Year award, 3 Lady Scots named All-SAC

Wheeler Wheeler Quick Quick Carter Carter Morgan Morgan

LAURINBURG — Scotland High volleyball coach Mallory Wheeler was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference Coach of the Year for the 2019 season, and three Lady Scots were named to the all-conference team.

Wheeler earned her award by coaching the Lady Scots to a 17-10 record and a second-place finish in the SAC. The highlights of Scotland’s season included a 10-game winning streak in the regular season, a home victory over previously undefeated conference opponent Pinecrest, and a win in the first round of the state playoffs. This was Wheeler’s second season with Scotland.

Junior outside hitter Carleigh Carter, sophomore setter Kamdyn Morgan and senior libero Abby Quick earned all-conference nods. Carleigh was one of Scotland’s most productive attackers. Carleigh Carter, Kate Carter and Senior Asjah Swindell were the team’s leaders in kills this season. Morgan led the team in assists. Quick led the team in digs, and she was also one of Scotland’s best servers.

Morgan is part of a talented sophomore class that also includes Kate Carter, Angelle Norton, Kadence Sheppard and Raven Taylor. All five sophomores had significant roles on this year’s team.

Here’s the rest of the all-conference team:

Player of the Year: Lauren Shepard, Pinecrest

All- Conference: Pinecrest – Sophi Gaiford, Vivan Camplin, Madi Ringley, Chloe Modlin, Lexi Allen, Sydney Karjala

Richmond – Jadyn Johnson, Jakerra Covington, Layne Maultsby, Carley Lambeth, Georgia Grace Anderson

Jack Britt – Sydney Conklin, Kaiah Parker, Ashton Fields

Lumberton – Teyha Bullard, Katelyn Culbreth, Hailey Werrell

Purnell Swett – Kaitlyn Locklear

Seventy-First – Jewel Pitt

Hoke – Tyshawna Willis-McPhatter

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

