Clay leads Knights in exhibition at Mercer

MACON, Ga. — The Greg Gary era at Mercer University got underway on Tuesday night in Hawkins Arena. The Mercer men’s basketball team hit the hardwood for an exhibition contest against St. Andrews University. The Bears came away with an 86-55 victory over the Knights.

Four players for Mercer scored in double figures, led by Ethan Stair’s 23 points. Stair picked up a double-double in the contest as he had a game-high 11 rebounds. Mitch Prendergast hit a game-high five 3-pointers in the win.

Over the first 2 1/2 minutes of the contest, the Bears scored 11 unanswered points. St. Andrews continued to battle and trimmed the lead back to single, digits, 24-17, after an Isaac Clay three.

The Bears extended the lead back to double figures midway through the first half. Prendergast hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Bears ahead 33-17. Over the final 10 minutes of the half, the Bears outscored the Knights 17-10 and took a 50-27 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Knights chipped the lead down to 15 points, 53-38. Mercer responded by going on a 17-3 run that was capped off by a Stair dunk, putting the Bears ahead 70-41. St. Andrews closed the gap to 23, 72-49, with seven minutes remaining in the contest, but the Knights weren’t able to get any closer.

Clay led the Knights with 15 points. He finished 4-for-11 from 3-point range. Jamaan Bailey and D’Antre Harvey both had 12 points.

St. Andrews will open the regular season on Nov. 2 at Brewton-Parker.

