SAU soccer team falls at Truett-McConnell

CLEVELAND, Ga. –The St. Andrews men’s soccer team tied the match at 1-1 in the second half, but Truett-McConnell scored the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute and defeated the Knights 2-1 on Tuesday.

St. Andrews ended its regular season by going 3-1-1 over its last five games. The Knights finished 4-11-2 overall and 2-8-1 in the Apalachian Athletic Conference. Truett-McConnell is now 6-3-3 in the conference.

FIRST HALF

Truett-McConnell scored the first goal of the game in the 42nd minute. St. Andrews trailed 1-0 at halftime.

The Knights had six shots (two on goal), three corner kicks, five fouls and a block in the first half. Truett went into halftime with 11 shots (five on goal), two corner kicks, seven fouls and three blocks.

SECOND HALF

The Knights scored the equalizer in the 46th minute. Bruno Frietas scored for the Knights off a Ruben Vaca assist.

Truett took back the lead in the 54th minute. The Knights failed to send the game to overtime and dropped their last conference match of the season.

St. Andrews finished with 11 shots (six on goal), five corner kicks, 13 fouls and two blocks. Truett had 16 shots (seven on goal), two corner kicks, 10 fouls and three blocks.

TOP PERFORMERS

Freshman Bruno Freitas had two shots on goal. He scored once.

Senior Ruben Vaca finished with two shots (one on goal) and an assist.

UNCP golf finishes in sixth place

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – Senior Casey Burroughs turned in a 4-over-par 76 in Tuesday’s final round to finish in a tie for 12th place and lead the UNC Pembroke golf team to a sixth place finish at the Jekyll-O-Lantern Intercollegiate.

Burroughs (+8) finished in a four-way tie and was just 11 strokes behind tournament champion Jenna Nagy (-3) of Belmont Abbey. Senior Katy Flax (+9) stood in sole possession of 16th place on the leaderboard, while teammate Angelique Seymour (+12) was among a a three-way tie for 23rd place. Sophomore Parker Melting (+15) shared 35th place, while Elizabeth Ritchie (+19) finished in a tie for 50th place.

Samantha DeBusk, who was playing as an individual, walked away with a 17th-place tie after carding a 10-over-par at the event.

The Braves will open the spring portion of their 2019-20 schedule on February 17 when they travel to Lakeland, Fla., for the Lady Moc Classic. Tee times are scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Grasslands Golf and Country Club.

