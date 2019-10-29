Hoke soccer team ends Scotland’s season in conference tourney

Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland senior Andrew Oswald (8) is one of nine seniors on the Scots’ boys soccer roster this season. Brandon Tester | Exchange file photo Scotland senior Andrew Oswald (8) is one of nine seniors on the Scots’ boys soccer roster this season.

RAEFORD — Scotland’s varsity boys soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 6-1 loss against Hoke in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament on Monday.

Juan Santos-Eulogio notched a hat trick for the Bucks.

The Fighting Scots (3-16-1) wrapped up their second season under head coach Blake Dickerson. The team’s three wins came against South View, West Columbus and Seventy-First. The Scots also tied with West Bladen, 2-2.

The loss on Monday was the final high school soccer game for Scotland’s nine seniors — Danny Reyes, Andrew Oswald, Adolfo Duran, Tra’von Campbell, Chance Byrd, Logan Everett, Maurice Armstrong, Quron McDonald and Shane Tyson.

Transition time

Scotland High’s fall sports season is slowly coming to an end. As of Tuesday morning, Scotland’s cross country, football and volleyball squads were the only fall teams still competing. The cross country team will compete at regionals this weekend and the football team will play at Lumberton on Friday. The volleyball team travelled to Hough on Tuesday for the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

Tryouts for some of Scotland’s winter sports begin this week.

Hoke defeats Scotland 6-1

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

