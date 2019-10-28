St. Andrews women’s hoops team hosts Alaska Anchorage

LAURINBURG — NCAA Division II women’s basketball competitor University of Alaska Anchorage will make the 4,000-mile trip to Laurinburg to face St. Andrews on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

The game will count as an exhibition for the Knights, but it will be a regular-season game for the Seawolves. Following Tuesday’s game, Alaska Anchorage will head to Durham for a Nov. 3 matchup with Duke.

Alaska Anchorage is coming off of a remarkable season in which they collected their fifth-straight conference title and landed a spot in the NCAA DII Sweet 16.