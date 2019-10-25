Scotland’s cross country team preps for regionals

Scotland County Schools photo Scotland’s boys cross-country all-conference honorees were Cooper Sutherland and Jackson Sellers. Scotland County Schools photo Scotland’s boys cross-country all-conference honorees were Cooper Sutherland and Jackson Sellers. Scotland County Schools photo Scotland’s girls cross-country all-conference honorees were (from left to right) Tabitha Williams, Madison Williams, Bethany Matthews and Carson Buie. Scotland County Schools photo Scotland’s girls cross-country all-conference honorees were (from left to right) Tabitha Williams, Madison Williams, Bethany Matthews and Carson Buie.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High’s cross-country runners are familiar with the challenge that awaits them at regionals next week.

The Fighting Scots have already competed at Carolina Horse Park in Raeford twice this season. They’ll head to that same facility for the NCHSAA 4A Mideast Regionals next weekend.

“They’ve seen it a couple times. They know where the hills are, where the challenges are,” coach Greg Wrape said. “I think they have a better game plan on how to attack the course. As far as that goes, I’ve got a little confidence going into it, that we understand the course and the challenges it presents.”

The Scots have plenty of time to recover from the strong effort they put forth at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet on Tuesday at Carolina Horse Park. Scotland’s girls posted a second-place finish in the conference, and the boys finished in third place as a team.

The Scots sent a combined six athletes to the all-conference team — Jackson Sellers, Cooper Sutherland, Madison Williams, Tabitha Williams, Bethany Matthews and Carson Buie. All runners who finished in the top 14 in their respective league championship races were placed on the all-conference squad.

“All of our kids ran well,” Wrape said. “We had eight people set a new personal best, which is really good. And a lot of other ones were close to their personal best.

“The main thing was they really went out and competed hard,” he added. “From top to bottom, they really ran hard and competed hard.”

With 59 team points, Scotland’s girls team was the runner-up behind conference champion Pinecrest. Junior Madison Williams finished in fifth place (21:43), freshman Tabitha Williams took 10th place (22:40), sophomore Bethany Matthews finished in 13th place (23:08) and freshman Carson Buie finished right behind her in 14th place (23:18). Freshman Mikayla Tucker took 17th place (23:51), and freshman Qiara Worth finished in 24th place (25:58).

Wrape said he was impressed with how the young Lady Scots competed.

“It was awesome,” Wrape said. “I’ve got five new freshmen girls this year. It’s good to see them stick with it and get better and better. About halfway through the season, we set a goal to finish second in the conference.

“Pinecrest has a gap on us right now, but our goal was to finish second in the conference,” he said. “I thought we could have several all-conference runners on the girls’ side, and we ended up with four in the top 14, which is really nice.”

Scotland’s boys finished in third place at the conference championship meet, behind runner-up Jack Britt and league champion Pinecrest. Junior Jackson Sellers (17:32) finished one second behind fourth-place finisher Spencer Lykins of Pinecrest. Sophomore Cooper Sutherland (18:09) finished in ninth place. Sophomore Aaron Aycock took 16th place (18:48), Sophomore Keldon Clark logged a 19th place finish (19:14), junior Jennings Dean finished in 23rd place (19:27). Sophomore Hogan Hyatt (20:13.70) and junior Grayson Smith (20:19) finished in 33rd and 34th place, respectively.

The goal at regionals is to qualify for the state meet, either as a team or individually. Wrape has seen his young team make big improvements this season, and he believes the Scots are primed for another strong outing next Saturday. And Wrape hopes their efforts continue to pay off beyond the postseason.

“When you have young people who are willing to commit to a team, especially something as physically and mentally challenging as cross-country, it says a lot about these kids and their character,” Wrape said. “Hopefully it’ll attract more kids that want to work hard, and want to be a part of a really great team.”

Scots will race next Saturday at Carolina Horse Park

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

