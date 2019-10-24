The Lady Scots are in: Volleyball team will host playoff opener

Scotland will host Phillip O. Berry Academy in the first round of the state volleyball playoffs on Saturday. Scotland will host Phillip O. Berry Academy in the first round of the state volleyball playoffs on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — The NCHSAA volleyball playoff brackets were released on Thursday afternoon, and Scotland’s 12-seeded varsity volleyball team learned it will host No. 21 Phillip O. Berry Academy in the first round of the 4A West bracket on Saturday.

The game will begin at noon at Scotland High School.

The Cardinals of Charlotte-based Phillip Berry O. Berry Academy finished the regular season with a 12-8 overall record and a 6-6 record in the South Meck 7 Conference. They finished fourth in the conference standings, two games behind third-place South Mecklenburg. Providence won the regular-season South Meck 7 Conference title with an undefeated 12-0 mark in league play.

The Cardinals’ top attackers include seniors Phoenix Saunders and Amari Earl. Junior libero Lauren Joseph leads the team in digs.

After taking second place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular-season standings, the Lady Scots fell to Richmond 3-0 in the semifinals of the SAC tournament. The Raiders were then swept by Pinecrest in the championship game.

No. 3 Pinecrest will have a bye in the first round of the 4A West bracket. No. 14 Richmond will host No. 19 Ronald Reagan. Two other SAC teams received tournament bids — No. 17 Jack Britt will play at No. 16 South Mecklenburg, and No. 18 Lumberton will visit No. 15 Lake Norman.

