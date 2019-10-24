First responder face-off

Courtesy photo Laurinburg Police Department played the Laurinburg Fire Department in a friendly softball game on Wednesday. The Laurinburg Police Department won 32-24. Courtesy photo Laurinburg Police Department played the Laurinburg Fire Department in a friendly softball game on Wednesday. The Laurinburg Police Department won 32-24.

Laurinburg Police Department played the Laurinburg Fire Department in a friendly softball game on Wednesday. The Laurinburg Police Department won 32-24.