Soto takes over St. Andrews’ wrestling program

LAURINBURG — Last week, St. Andrews University hired Nick Soto as the new head coach of the wrestling team.

Soto was most recently a graduate assistant coach at Seton Hill University. Soto also has experience coaching in high school — he helped Cleveland High School become state champions, and he also coached at Jesuit High School and Springstead High School.

Soto attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he was a decorated wrestler. While at Chattanooga, Soto was a four-time NCAA Qualifier and four-time conference championship. Soto was ranked in the top 15 every year and was undefeated in conference competitions in his four years at Chattanooga.

Soto is fourth on UTC’s all-time wins list. He’s a Reno Tournament of Champions winner, a Southern Scuffle finalist and a Hokie Open champion.

In high school, Soto was a three-time NHSCA All-American, a two-time Florida state champion and a three-time place winner. Soto’s high school team at Springstead High School was the first athletic team in its county to win a state title.

Soto graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2015. While at Chattanooga, Soto was a consistent member of the Dean’s List and Athletic Director’s List.

Soto will fill the role left by former coach Joe Baranik. Baranik led the Knights wrestling team for 13-plus years, and he took pride in restarting the wrestling program at St. Andrews after a 36-year hiatus.

Baranik developed three All-Americans and 52 athletes with academic honors. Baranik said his 2009-2010 season was one of the most memorable. The Knights qualified seven individuals to nationals, and they placed 21st overall. Baranik also enjoyed coaching his son, Troy, for four years.

“It is hard to leave the kids I recruited, but the athletic department has made a great hire in Nick Soto,” Baranik said. “I appreciate SAU in giving me the opportunity for my first head coaching job on the collegiate level. I also want to thank my wife and daughter for attending all the home matches and giving me and the Knights their full support.”

